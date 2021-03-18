Better futures on offer from tourism

SUPPORT & DIRECTION: Khà A Lứ (third left) and his wife (far right) speak with officials from the Hang Kia – Pà Cò Natural Reserve about the implementation of eco-tourism development plans. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Hải On a trail leading to the top of Rồng (Dragon) Mountain, the highest peak in the northern mountainous province of Hòa Bình, lies the beautiful Hang Kia – Pà Cò Nature Reserve, straddling the two communes of Hang Kia and Pà Cò. Along with picture-perfect landscapes, the most impressive thing about the location is that you may struggle to find any signs of human impact on the natural surroundings, despite it welcoming thousands of visitors each year. Environmental pollution and forest devastation, which are common downsides of tourism development, especially in ethnic minority areas, have been fiercely tackled in the nature reserve. Rubbish and plastics bags are never seen along roads or in local markets or homestays. FIELD TRIP: Khà A Lứ and his wife accompanying officials from the nature reserve's Management Board to check on primitive forests near his home. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Hải FERTILE GROUND: Forest preservation is one of the main targets of eco-tourism development in the northern mountainous province of Hòa Bình…. Read full this story

