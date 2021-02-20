Bangladesh – South Asia’s economic bull at 50 years of independence

Samina Naz, ambassador of Bangladesh to Việt Nam writes to Việt Nam News to mark the 50th anniversary of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh (March 26) Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of glorious independence on March 26, 2021. The year is also ‘Mujib Year’, the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great architect of our liberation war. Bangabandhu proclaimed the country's independence on March 26, 1971. He dreamt of a ‘Golden Bengal’ – a society free from hunger, exploitation and oppression. On these occasions, I pay my deep gratitude and tribute to Bangabandhu. In Bangladesh, we are celebrating these occasions by hosting a 10-day celebration in Dhaka starting from March 17 (the 101st birth anniversary of the father of the nation) till March 26 – the Independence and National Day. Bangladesh is hosting state leaders from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and India to join the festivities in Dhaka. Jordan's King Abdulla II Bin Hussein, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Cambodian PM Samdech Hun Sen, Secretary-General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, and Pope Francis have been delivering… Read full this story

