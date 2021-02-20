Bangladesh – South Asia’s economic bull at 50 years of independence

Samina Naz, ambassador of Bangladesh to Việt Nam writes to Việt Nam News to mark the 50th anniversary of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh (March 26) Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of glorious independence on March 26, 2021. The year is also ‘Mujib Year’, the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great architect of our liberation war. Bangabandhu proclaimed the country's independence on March 26, 1971. He dreamt of a ‘Golden Bengal’ – a society free from hunger, exploitation and oppression. On these occasions, I pay my deep gratitude and tribute to Bangabandhu. In Bangladesh, we are celebrating these occasions by hosting a 10-day celebration in Dhaka starting from March 17 (the 101st birth anniversary of the father of the nation) till March 26 – the Independence and National Day. Bangladesh is hosting state leaders from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and India to join the festivities in Dhaka. Jordan's King Abdulla II Bin Hussein, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Cambodian PM Samdech Hun Sen, Secretary-General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, and Pope Francis have been delivering… Read full this story
- State Election Commission Celebrates 50 Years
- Reflections from a Cold War Navy SEAL: I fought in Congo 50 years ago – Today it's still plagued by problems
- This 50-year anniversary isn't all golden
- The Water Institute is taking a 50-year approach in its efforts to block saltwater from a critical Baton Rouge aquifer
- BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Thelma Houston to mark 50 years in show biz at Grammy Museum
- The Latest: Deadly clashes reported amid Bangladesh voting
- Bangladesh says Rohingya who volunteer will go to Myanmar
- The Latest: Bangladesh scraps Rohingya repatriation plan
- Critics: Bangladesh vote opens door for an aggressive Hasina
- Bangladesh Election Official Denies Opposition Claims of Vote-Rigging
Bangladesh - South Asia’s economic bull at 50 years of independence have 302 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.