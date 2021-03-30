Bamboo Airways allowed to launch direct flights to U.K. from May

Wide-body aircraft Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be used on the route. Through one of the busiest airports in the world, Bamboo Airway's international flight network will be increased, helping the carrier better meet travel demand of international passengers. It is also to promote Vietnamese tourism's brand to the European market, bolster trade activities as well as investment between Vietnam and the U.K. The carrier previously planned direct routes to London (the U.K.) and Frankfurt (Germany) in the first quarter this year, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it successfully conducted a Hanoi-London direct flight to bring Vietnamese citizens home. Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of Bamboo Airways, recently expressed his hope that the Government will re-open international commercial air routes in a cautious manner from late second quarter or early third quarter, as the pandemic is kept under control nationwide. He predicted that vaccinations across the globe will create a breakthrough in the aviation sector at year's end and Bamboo Airways will expand its fleet to 40 from 29 in the year. Source: VNA

