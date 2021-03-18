Back on the mat after mental struggles

Karate ON THE CHIN: Nguyễn Thị Ngoan trains with coach Lê Tùng Dương at the National Sports and Training Centre 1. Photo sport5.vn Thanh Hà She may be drenched in sweat, exhausted, and in pain, but she ‘loves’ it. The 23-year-old Nguyễn Thị Ngoan has just finished a tough morning training session, which at one time she thought she would never get to experience again. About two years have now passed since she left the national team to return home after a bout of depression. Disappearing to nowhere Ngoan didn't train with her teammates after mid-2019, when they were all working hard in preparation for the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines. "We saw some signs of mental health issues at the time," recalled Vũ Sơn Hà, head of the Karate Department at the National Sports Administration. "Ngoan competed in several tournaments but didn't get the results expected. That actually made her situation worse." "The more we watched her, the more we saw she was struggling. After tests were conducted, she was diagnosed as being heavily stressed and depressed. We had to send her to hospital for intensive treatment." Ngoan stayed in hospital for weeks before her mother took her… Read full this story

