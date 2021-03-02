Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu to revoke delayed seaport projects

MSC Oliver, one of the world’s largest container ships, docks at the Cái Mép International Terminal (CMIT) in Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province in December last year. The province has one among 21 ports in the world that can handle ships of up to 200,000 tonnes. — Photo courtesy of CMIT HÀ NỘI — Leaders of the southern coastal province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu have warned they will revoke delayed seaport projects in the province and give them to better investors. The provincial People’s Committee told the local transport department and other departments, sectors and localities in a working session on Monday to review all port and logistics projects. The province has 69 seaport projects planned with a total area of ​​2,528ha including 48 in operation with an operating capacity of 141.5 million tonnes per year. The provincial transport department revealed that 42 projects were fully operating, four others were temporarily operating and the other two projects have completed phase 1 of construction but phase 2 construction is yet to be completed. In addition, two projects have completed their phase 1 construction, eight are only in the planning stage and 10 are behind schedule. According to the provincial department of Planning and Investment, the slow implementation of the above projects was… Read full this story

