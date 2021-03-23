Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu port receives giant container vessel

MSC Auriga arrives at the SP-SSA International Terminal, a deep-sea port in Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Province. — Photo courtesy of SSIT HCM CITY — Deep-sea port SP-SSA International Terminal said it recently received a 15,000-TEU container vessel, its biggest ever. The ship, MSC Auriga, belonging to MSC shipping line offers direct container services to the US. SP-SSA International Terminal in Cái Mép Thị Vải in Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Province is a joint venture established in 2006 by SSA Marine of Seattle in the US and two Vietnamese companies, Vinalines and Saigon Port. Located in the downstream area of the Cái Mép River, it was built to handle large container vessels and is equipped with modern container handling equipment, including the largest STS cranes in Việt Nam, a land area of 60 hectares and 600 metres of berth length. It also has 445 metres of specialised berth for handling barges from inland container depots and ports in HCM City, Đồng Nai and Bình Dương. — VNS

