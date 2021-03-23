Workers at Dongjin Global Company in Đất Đỏ 1 Industrial Park in Bà Rịa- Vũng Tàu Province. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Industrial parks in the southern coastal province of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu are making preparations to attract foreign investments that are expected to surge after the COVID-19 pandemic passes. The 500ha Đất Đỏ 1 Industrial Park in Đất Đỏ District wants FDI to account for 70 per cent of all investment and domestic projects for only 30 per cent, with priority given to supporting industries and hi-tech projects. This year it attracted six local investors but no foreign investment. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, foreign investment had been severely impacted, Nguyễn Khắc Thanh, general director of Tín Nghĩa – Phương Đông Industrial Park JSC, the developer of Đất Đỏ 1 Industrial Park, said. Many foreign investors hadve rented land in the park but delayed their projects since it was impossible for them to enter the country due to the travel restrictions and border closure, he said. But his company had maintained contact with global customers and resorted to online marketing to introduce the opportunities and the procedures they have to complete to invest in the park, he said. As a… Read full this story

Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu industrial parks await FDI post-pandemic have 223 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.