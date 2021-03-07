Associate Professor Trương Thanh Hương speak with a foreign colleague at work.— Photo suckhoedoisong.vn HÀ NỘI — Associate Professor Trương Thanh Hương, senior lecturer at the Hà Nội Medical University and expert at the Việt Nam National Heart Institute under Bạch Mai Hospital, has been given Việt Nam's 2020 Kovalevskaya Award for her contribution to helping thousands of people with cardiovascular diseases over many years. Hương is one of the country’s leading medical experts, with many scientific works published. Hương has conducted many studies related to congenital and genetic cardiovascular diseases, genetic pharmacology in individualising treatment of cardiovascular disease and development of new technologies in echocardiography. She has also chaired 19 scientific studies and published 75 scientific articles in domestic and international journals so far. Hương is also the editor of 20 medical textbooks and documents. Her two most outstanding scientific studies consist of the project “Building genetic mutation map of familial hypercholesterolaemia and proposing a disease management model in Việt Nam” and the project “Surveying some common polymorphisms of CYP2C19 gene related to Clopidogrel medicine's response in people with coronary artery disease in Việt Nam". According to medical experts, the first project is a process of screening, diagnosis, genetic testing, genetic counselling and setting up… Read full this story

Award-winning female lecturer devotes whole life to science have 363 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.