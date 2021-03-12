Automobile sale revenue in Việt Nam market down 22 per cent in the first 2 months. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Xuyên HÀ NỘI — The Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays, the ending of registration fee cuts and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic led to plummeting automobile sales in February, according to insiders. A report by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) said its members sold 13,585 vehicles in the month, down 22 per cent over the previous month. The figure comprised 6,939 passenger cars, 3,767 commercial vehicles and 179 special-use vehicles. The sales of domestically-assembled vehicles fell 41 per cent month-on-month to 8,610 vehicles, while that of completely built-up (CBU) vehicles dropped 58 per cent from January to 4,975 units. However, VAMA member automakers' sales in the first two months of this year still rose 21 per cent year-on-year to 40,017 vehicles. Experts said the figure did not reflect the situation of the Vietnamese automobile market, as it did not include sales of brands such as Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, Volkswagen and Volvo, whose sales were not revealed. In February, TC Motor alone sold 3,021 vehicles, while Vinfast sold 1,718 vehicles. In the first two months, the two brands… Read full this story

Automobile sales drop 22 per cent in February have 266 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.