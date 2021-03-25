Asorted vegetables soup with dried shrimps and egg veggie omelette

Simple home food made by Madame Dương thị Cường A mother and son team of Madame Dương thị Cường and her son Đồng Văn Hùng in Thái Nguyên Province has successfully launched their Youtube channel: Ẩm thực mẹ làm (Food Mama Makes) that has 900,000 subscribers after two years. The channel not only shows the beauty of rural landscape and life in northern Việt Nam, it also provides recipes to make some of the cornerstones of Vietnamese authentic cuisine. A simple meal of steamed rice, a vegetable sauteed dish and pickled eggplant, freshly picked from the garden used to be what Vietnamese people had for many years. Asorted vegetables soup with dried little shrimps and Egg veggie omelette Ingredients for one: – dried little shrimps (tép khô): a bunch – assorted vegetables, use what you have, like spinach and sweet potato greens, or green mustard – 2 large eggs – a bunch of wormwood vegetable (ngải cứu if you shop in the market), wash and finely chopped – seasoning to taste Method: – Bring 350ml of water to boil, add dried little shrimp, boil for 10 minutes then cut the mixed vegetables, lower the flame and bring it to boil again, add… Read full this story

