ASEAN moving towards smart production

In 2020, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) proposed an initiative to build a road map and adopt solutions to foster smart production in Southeast Asian countries. Vu Thi Tu Quyen, an official from MST's Directorate for Standards, Metrology, and Quality, said the results of the agency's survey of smart manufacturing methods in 93 enterprises from 10 ASEAN countries pointed out the importance of smart manufacturing solutions in the region amid ongoing global trends. Industry 4.0 has shown that promoting the development of digital production by boosting the digitalisation of and connectivity between products, value chains, and business models will contribute to GDP growth, she noted. She cited many reports suggesting that to increase workplace productivity, it is important to foster production by linking machinery, data, and value chains towards digital transformation and smart manufacturing. Smart production is forecast to grow strongly in the ASEAN region from 2025, Quyen added. The official emphasised that ASEAN countries have been taking different steps in accessing and promoting smart production, proving Vietnam's initiative to build a road map and adopt solutions to foster smart production in the region is necessary and more practical than ever. In Vietnam, the Prime Minister has issued… Read full this story

