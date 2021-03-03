ASEAN foreign ministers’ statement on COVID-19 recovery, Myanmar issues

The Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM) was convened on 2 March 2021 via videoconference, with the view to progress the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, work on an ASEAN Community post-2025 vision, advance ASEAN’s initiatives to respond to and recover from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, discuss ASEAN’s external relations, as well as exchange views on pressing regional issues of concern. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — An informal meeting via videoconference of foreign ministers of 10 ASEAN member states took place on March 2 and ended with the release of a Chair’s Statement. The following is the full text of the document: Chair’s Statement on the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM) 1. The Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM) was convened on 2 March 2021 via videoconference, with the view to progress the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, work on an ASEAN Community post-2025 vision, advance ASEAN’s initiatives to respond to and recover from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, discuss ASEAN’s external relations, as well as exchange views on pressing regional issues of concern. 2. In pursuit of strengthening our regional solidarity, we reiterated that the political stability in ASEAN Member States is essential… Read full this story

