PANO – An art performance, titled "Songs about Road 9", was televised live in Hanoi and Lao Bao international border gate on March 23rd. An art performance at the event. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn) The event was jointly held by the Nhan Dan Newspaper and Quang Tri provincial People's Committee on the occasion of the 45 th anniversary of the Road 9 – Southern Laos victory. Deputy Chairman of National Assembly Uong Chu Luu attended the event in Hanoi. Activities on the road 559, stories about female army engineers and Major General Le Ma Luong's memories, highlighting magnanimous moments in wartime, were depicted through music and dance performances. The program aimed to help youths learn more about soldiers who died on Road 9 and the close relationship between Vietnam and Laos. Translated by Hong Thanh

Art performance celebrates Road 9 – Southern Laos victory have 240 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.