Announcement of 13th Party Central Committee’s second plenum

The second plenary session of the 13th Party Central Committee took place on March 8 and 9 in Hanoi, during which the committee discussed and made decision on several items, including the working agenda for the entire term of the 13th Party Central Committee, the introduction of candidates for high-ranking positions in State agencies and other important issues. Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the conference and delivered the opening and closing remarks. The drafting and approval of the working agenda for the entire term of the 13th Party Central Committee have great importance as it outlines the orientations, content and steps for directing the implementation of the 13th Congress's Resolution. In this spirit, Party Central Committee members took time to study, debate and reach agreement on selecting the most important and necessary issues for the working agenda, thus ensuring the close and harmonious combination of tasks with socio-economic development as the central task, Party building as the key task, cultural development as the spiritual foundation, and ensuring defence-security as the regular and very important task, towards the successful implementation of the resolution with general goals and six key missions. Regarding the introduction of candidates for high-ranking positions…

