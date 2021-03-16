Anh gears up for SEA Games’ gold medal

Athlete Khuất Phương Anh seen in a recent domestic tournament. — Photo courtesy of Khuất Phương Anh Thanh Nga At the Hà Nội-based National Sports Training Centre, Khuất Phương Anh is training hard to prepare for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games to be held in Việt Nam later this year. The 23-year-old aims to take a gold medal in the region’s biggest sporting event after only gaining silver medals in the Games held in the Philippines in 2019 and Malaysia in 2017 in the women's 800m. "A gold medal in the SEA Games is my biggest desire at present. I have finished the period of training physical strength and turned to train skills for the upcoming events," said Anh. Anh will compete in the Tiền Phong (Vanguard) Newspaper Marathon in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on March 28 in the 5km division to test her fitness and then she will take part in the Thống Nhất Speed Cup in HCM City in her favourite race of 800m next month. Anh was born in 1997 in Phúc Thọ Town, Hà Nội. She started to train track and field in 2010 after her talent was discovered and joined the Hà Nội track and field team two years… Read full this story

