Analysts from securities firms struggled to figure out the market’s trend this week after last week’s turbulent sessions. Illustrative photo HÀ NỘI — With the market experiencing strong volatility last week, analysts from securities firms are having difficulties forecasting movements this week. While some expected that cash flows might stay in the market and gradually balance to prepare for the next rally, some analysts predict cash flows will weaken and the market might fall to lower levels to seek new demand. The market benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) finished last week at 1,168.69 points, up 0.01 per cent, after turbulent sessions. The index kept falling in the morning and bouncing back later in some early sessions of the week. For the week, the VN-Index rose 0.02 per cent. With the index nearly sideways in the last session, analysts from Việt Dragon Securities Corporation (VDS) said the market almost reached a balanced territory to prepare for a bullish period. Meanwhile, BOS Securities Corporation (ART) assessed that technically, the VN-Index had received support from strong demand at the 1,155 – 1,160 points level in the last trading session. However, technical indicators still showed weaker cash flows while signs of a bull market are nowhere… Read full this story

Analysts send mixed notes on market trend this week have 302 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.