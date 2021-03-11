An oasis for veggie-lovers in Cà Mau

SIMPLICITY: Hủ tiếu khô with a special sweet and sour soy sauce. VNS Photos Minh Nguyễn Minh Nguyễn An Lạc Vegetarian Restaurant is only quiet between 2pm and 5pm because that's a time when everyone has a rest. Over the course of the rest of the day, the tiny outlet bursts at the seams. Countless people come in and out all day every day, dining-in or taking-away. The two chefs work non-stop, as do all the other staff. An Lạc was not fancy at all, with seating for about 30, but it was a genuine oasis for hungry vegan tummies, serving options from rice to noodles together with plant-based drinks. I chanced upon this little gem while searching for a vegan version of the iconic bánh tằm cà ri cay (spicy curry-based thick rice noodles), a must-try delight whenever you're in the Mekong Delta's Cà Mau Province. With the menu not having the dish I was seeking, the owner, Nguyễn Thị Thúy Lĩnh, suggested another variation of bánh tằm , which is one of their most popular dishes. Unlike the typical southern bánh tằm eaten with thick rice noodles, herbs, non-veggie toppings, and creamy coconut milk, the dish An Lạc… Read full this story

