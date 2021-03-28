Amway Vietnam staffs donate blood

An Amway Vietnam's staff donates blood at the 13th Chủ nhật đỏ (Red Sunday) blood donation festival on March 26. — Photo Amway Vietnam HCM CITY — More than 500 employees and distributors of Amway Vietnam donated nearly 400 blood units at the 13th Chủ nhật đỏ (Red Sunday) blood donation festival in HCM City on March 26. The event was organised by Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper in collaboration with 175 Hospital and Amway Vietnam to collect blood for emergencies and treatment and handle blood shortages. "We understand that every drop of blood can bring confidence, hope and energy to those who are going through difficult times in life. Through this programme, we want to inspire every people, especially young people, to build a healthy life, spread the sense of responsibility and love to the community,” said Nguyễn Phương Sơn, Director of External Relations of Amway Vietnam. During Red Sunday 2020, Amway Vietnam staff donated more than 500 blood units to the national blood bank. Red Sunday is an initiative by Tiền Phong newspaper, the National Steering Committee on Traffic Safety and the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusions (NIHBT) since 2009. The organisers expected to collect 50,000 blood units from 80 blood donation… Read full this story

