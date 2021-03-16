Agriculture, aquaculture businesses focus on growing their own raw materials

Businesses work with farmers to grow the raw materials they need for processing, ensuring steady supply of quality inputs to process for export. — Photo nld.com.vn HCM CITY — More and more agriculture and aquaculture businesses are setting up their own farms rather than rely on imports for raw materials. TH Group has for instance been building a hi-tech dairy cow farm and milk processing plant in An Giang Province since the end of February. When completed, it will be the largest closed-loop dairy cow farming project in the Mekong delta with around 10,000 cows. Other dairy companies too have been investing in farms, boosting raw milk production by 12.9 per cent last year to 1.1 million tonnes. TH is also developing a hi-tech co-operative model to work with dairy farming households in An Giang. Fruit processing businesses are working with farmers to ensure regular supply and satisfy foreign markets’ requirements with respect to origin. Farmers have their fruits bought at high prices. Vina T&T, for instance, is buying star apples at VNĐ40,000 (US$1.73) per kilogramme, doubling the market price. Trung An Hi-tech Agriculture JSC is working with farmers in Kiên Giang and Cần Thơ to grow 1,400 hectares of organic rice, guaranteeing them… Read full this story

