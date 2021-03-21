Actions needed to combat illegal trade of ivory and wildlife in Việt Nam: WWF

Ivory is found in a cargo container in central Việt Nam. VNS Photo Công Thành HÀ NỘI – A survey of nearly 600 Chinese tourists who visited Việt Nam showed that 17 per cent of them visited ivory shops during their visit and an estimated 2 per cent bought ivory products with an average spend of VNĐ12 million (US$522). The report shows an important but not surprising fact that, of the people who had visited an ivory shop suggested to them, 59 per cent of the suggestions came from local tour guides. The report 'Beyond the Ivory Ban: Research on Chinese Travelers While Abroad,' produced by WWF and the research firm GlobeScan, collected results by surveying Chinese travellers on their attitudes towards the ivory trade, as well as their purchasing behaviour while abroad sometime between 2017 and 2019. More than 3,000 Chinese visitors who had travelled to Cambodia, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Việt Nam, were interviewed. The study found that about one in ten Chinese travellers surveyed (11 per cent) had planned to purchase ivory prior to making their trip. During their trips, a significant percentage of surveyed travellers had somebody recommend visiting an ivory retailer, with almost a… Read full this story

