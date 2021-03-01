A visit to Hon Son island

Hon Son island, located between Hon Tre island and Nam Du archipelago, offshore the southern province of Kien Giang is a new destination for a summer retreat, with beautiful white sandy beaches and imposing mountains. Trek to the top of Ma Thien Lanh mountain for a panoramic view of Hon Son Island. Considered one of the most beautiful islands in Kien Giang, Hon Son is a new hidden gem for nature-loving tourists. With its pristine beauty, graceful beaches reflecting the vast ocean, Hon Son appears as a sparkling jewel surrounded by coconut groves, with a wild look. With limited infrastructure, islanders are highly sensitive to the environment, and use eco-friendly paper straws at coffee houses. The best time to visit Hon Son island is from May to December when weather conditions allow for calm seas and fresh, cheap seafood. To reach the island, visitors can fly to Rach Gia Airport from Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, and then catch an hour-and-a-half speedboat ride from Rach Gia pier. Alternatively, visitors can also travel by traditional ferry, which takes around 3.5 hours. VietNamNet/VNA

