The cover of “A Rainy Night in the City”, a collection of short stories, released by the Hà Nội Publishing House. Photo courtesy of Hồ Anh Thái by Đông Đô In an effort to give foreign readers greater access to Vietnamese literature, the Hà Nội Publishing House has recently released a bilingual Vietnamese-English anthology of short stories entitled Một Đêm Mưa Trong Thành Phố (A Rainy Night in the City). The publication is sponsored by the Hà Nội Department of Information and Communications and is aimed at those who appreciate literature. It is also hoped that it will send Vietnamese literature to prestigious international book fairs in Gothenburg (Sweden), Kolkata (India), and Frankfurt (Germany), among others. Co-edited by novelist Hồ Anh Thái and American writer-poet Paul Christiansen, A Rainy Night in the City includes short stories by authors from different generations. It features the works of writers prior to the August Revolution in 1945, like Tô Hoài; those who fought in both the anti-French and US wars, such as Ma Văn Kháng; writers who fought in the anti-US war, such as Lê Minh Khuê, Đoàn Lê and Tô Hải Vân; members of the post-war generation, including Trần Thùy Mai and Hồ Anh Thái;… Read full this story

A taste of local literature have 309 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.