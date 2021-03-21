A “phenomenon” of modern literature passes away

HÀ NỘI – Writer Nguyễn Huy Thiệp, who has been considered a phenomenon of Vietnamese literature passed away on Sunday at his home in Hà Nội. He was 71. After suffering a stroke last March, he has been dependent on family members for most of his personal activities. Despite being bedridden, he still composed poems and painted. The passing of his wife at the end of last year hit Thiệp hard, and his condition deteriorated. Poet Trần Đăng Khoa said Thiệp passing means Vietnamese literature has lost 'a big old tree’. Writer Nguyễn Huy Thiệp at an event hosted by Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House a few years ago when he was healthy. File Photo "I think during the period of 1985-1996, no one could write short stories better than Thiệp," Khoa said. "He had a special style, short and sharp. Luckily he was among the list for the State Prize in Literature and Arts this year, which is worthy recognition for his talent and contributions." On March 17, Thiệp submitted to the State for the prize for his two short stories namely Tướng Về Hưu (Retired Army General) and Những Ngon Gió Hua Tát (Winds in Hua Tát Village). His latest piece was… Read full this story

