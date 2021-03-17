A life-changing trip leads to a new direction for Magda

Hoàng Vân Anh Magda Nowicka, originally from Poland, resigned from her job as a food and beverage manager in the UK and travelled for three years in Asia before moving to Việt Nam. The beginning of that trip with her two friends pushed her life into a completely different trajectory, in an entirely different location across the globe. When in Việt Nam, she also shifted between different jobs. While her first time trying yoga was in the UK, it wasn't until a trip to India that she fell in love with the challenging, dynamic Ashtanga yoga, so much that she stopped travelling just to attend classes every day for two months straight. She realised she wanted to know more about the art of yoga and later came back for a six-month yoga teacher training course in 2013. Magda (middle) at her yoga teacher training in India. Photos courtesy of Magda Nowicka Currently, she is juggling many things at the same time in Hà Nội: teaching English, teaching yoga and managing her Moon Yoga studio, as well as being a mother. "It all started when I started teaching private classes in my studio apartment when the number of students interested started… Read full this story

