70 medics departing for UN peacekeeping mission given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A medic receives the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning before leaving for the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in the Republic of South Sudan on March 24. —VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HÀ NỘI — Seventy medics, who will leave for the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in the Republic of South Sudan on March 24, received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the 175 Military Hospital in HCM City on Tuesday morning. Major General Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, director of the hospital, said it would send the vaccine to South Sudan so that the medics can get the second dose at the second-level Field Hospital in the country. The move was to protect the health of the medics on duty in South Sudan as well as giving them more confidence to complete their duties, he said. Captain Trần Thuận Trang, Chief Nurse of the field hospital, who was the first person to be vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19, said: "The vaccination makes me and other colleagues feel more reassured before we undertake our mission in South Sudan." Major Trịnh Mỹ Hòa, director of the field hospital, said all medics of the hospital were ready to go to South Sudan. "The vaccination will give great…

