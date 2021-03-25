5G services crucial to Vietnam’s economic development: Official

At the World Mobile Broadband & ICT Summit in Hanoi on March 25, Tam stressed that the experience of developed countries shows that 5G technology and digital infrastructure have brought tremendous benefits to the community. Particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have an important role in maintaining connectivity while helping ensure the sound operations of economies, he added. According to Tam, telecommunications infrastructure has been fundamental to the digital economy, digital society, and digital Government. Digital infrastructure includes broadband infrastructure, IoT, AI, Big Data, cyber security, digital identity, and digital payments, he said, adding that mobile and broadband infrastructure will contribute greatly to the nation's development. To this end, digital transformation, IT, and digital technology, among others, have been highlighted in the country's socio-economic development strategy for the 2021-2030 period and socio-economic development plan during 2021-2025. Science-technology, innovation, and digital transformation are among the strategic breakthroughs that will help Vietnam become an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income industrial nation by 2045. A report from Google, Temasek, and Bain showed that Vietnam's digital economy reached 14 billion USD in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 16 percent, and will likely reach 52 billion USD in 2025. A… Read full this story

