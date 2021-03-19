400 business conditions axed last year: MPI deputy minister

Workers at Vietnam Post loading up parcels at a distribution centre in HCM City. — VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — Over 400 business conditions were cut in the recently passed Law on Investment last year, according to the deputy minister of planning and investment (MPI) Trần Duy Đông. Đông said his ministry’s focus during 2020 was to support business activities and firms. The ministry has also been working on some 17 proposals, which aimed to improve ease of doing business in Việt Nam with a number of policy breakthroughs. The deputy-minister said MPI will continue to review the 2020 Law on Investment to further remove additional conditions for businesses that specialise in work safety equipment, postal offices, publishing and pay television. Meanwhile, MPI has been at the forefront of administrative reform with concerted efforts across all of its departments to simplify and shorten the required time to process business applications and procedures. The ministry has introduced a portal allowing businesses to submit forms and applications online to save time and expenses. The portal also helps the MPI to shorten its processing time and improve accountability and transparency across its departments. Đông said the MPI has been pushing for faster digitalisation… Read full this story

