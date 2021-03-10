This is the third year in a row Bamboo Airways has been the main sponsor. A deal to this effect was signed between the carrier and the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) in Hanoi on March 10. The tournament will kick off on April 23 with the fixture between the Topenland Binh Dinh and Long An Football Club at Quy Nhon Stadium. This year's champions will walk home with a trophy and prize money of 1 billion VND (43,290 USD) while the runners-up will receive half that amount. The two third-placed teams will bag 200 million VND each. The carrier will also be the official transportation partner of the tournament. Meanwhile, V.League 2021, Vietnam's top professional football league, is set to return on March 13, with a detailed plan requiring further discussion, the VPF has announced. The league was previously postponed because of COVID-19. Source: VNA

27 football clubs to compete in 2021 Bamboo Airways National Cup have 270 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.