184 election committees to be formed nationwide

At the event, delegates heard a report on the adjustment of the structure, components and number of candidates from central and local organisations, agencies and localities. After the first negotiation, the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee has given proposal to the NEC and the NA Standing Committee on the quantity of candidates to the 15th NA from the VFF and its member organisations. Central and local organisations, agencies and units have promptly introduced candidates and the organisations of meetings to collect voters' opinions on the candidates, and formed election committees at all levels and receiving the nomination documents and making plans on allocating NA deputies from the central level to become candidates in localities. Also at the meeting, the NEC approved the draft resolution on the number of election committees, lists of election committees and the number of NA deputies. Specifically, 184 election committees will be formed and the resolution will be made public on March 4. In her speech, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan urged the NEC Office to collect opinions to complete relevant documents. She asked for stronger communications on the election of deputies to the 15th NA and People's Councils at all

