160,000 people living with HIV/AIDS set to receive ARV treatment

People living with HIV/AIDS are consulted and give ARV in a health centre in Hạ Long City, Quảng Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Ngọc HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam hopes to provide anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment to about 160,000 people living with HIV/AIDS this year, said Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam. Đam, who is also chairman of the National Committee for AIDS, Drug and Prostitution Prevention and Control, has called on ministries and agencies to improve the legal framework and issue detailed instructions to better implement the amended law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control that was approved by National Assembly last year. He asked for diverse measures to be used for HIV/AIDS prevention and control and increasing the provision of preventive treatment for people in high-risk groups. The Deputy PM said he expected more HIV/AIDS patients would be able to access ARV treatment with the medical costs covered by the public health insurance fund. According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, since the first HIV/AIDS case was detected in Việt Nam in 1990, until now, more than 102,000 people in the country have died of AIDS and about 250,000 HIV patients are still alive, but only 210,000 know their HIV status…. Read full this story

