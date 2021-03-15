The draft report, presented by the NA Secretary General and Chief of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc, said the 14th legislature has inherited experience from previous tenures to perform well in the past five-year tenure amidst great changes in the situation in the world and the region, while the country's position and strength have greatly enhanced after 35 years of Doi Moi (renewal). The NA has promoted and improved the quality of law-making work, creating a synchronous legal foundation for the rapid and sustainable development of the country, the people's well being, national independence, sovereignty and security, and international integration. In the past 10 sessions during the tenure, the NA adopted 72 laws, two ordinances and various resolutions containing legal norms. Many laws are the first in the related fields, which have great, comprehensive and deep effects on socio-economic life and demand of reality. Many resolutions bore breakthrough significance, creating the needed legal corridor for reforming the organization of apparatus, stimulating socio-economic development and addressing shortcomings and obstacles. Besides, many international trade agreements, conventions and agreements have been ratified by the NA, contributing to completing the legal framework for international integration while ensuring national interests. During the 14th tenure,… Read full this story

14th National Assembly contributes greatly to national success have 287 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.