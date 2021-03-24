14th NA’s last session significant to transition in State agencies: top legislator

She said the meeting, also the last sitting of the 14th legislature, takes place at a time when the country is making efforts to realise the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress and prepare for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People's Councils for 2021-2026. Over the past nearly five years, the legislature has worked together with the President, the Government, and relevant agencies and organisations to complete assigned tasks, Ngan said. Thanks to the joint efforts, major, significant achievements have been recorded, thus enhancing the country's position and prestige, and consolidating the public's trust in the Party and the State, she said. According to the top legislator, during the meeting, the deputies will review the operation of the 14th NA, and look at working reports of the President, the Government, the NA Standing Committee, the Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees of the legislature, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy and the State Audit of Vietnam during 2016-2021. Based on the reports, the NA will consider and vote on a resolution assessing the performance of agencies in the State apparatus in the tenure. The NA will also consider and decide the… Read full this story

