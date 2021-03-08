13th PCC’s second plenum considers leading positions

The Politburo will also ask for the Party Central Committee's opinions before it officially introduce candidates for other posts for the legislature to consider, elect or approve, Trong stated. In his opening remarks, the top leader stressed the need to give priority to urgent issues, outstanding difficulties and key missions which need breakthroughs. He noted that after the 13th National Party Congress, the Politburo assigned tasks for Politburo and Secretariat members and prepared for the introduction of Party Central Committee members as candidates for the election of deputies to the 15th NA. The Politburo reached a high consensus on the need to early complete the nomination of candidates for leading positions of State offices, and to submit the nominations to the 14th NA's 11th session for approval. The top leader emphasized the importance of consistently following the orientation for personnel work approved by the 13th National Party Congress so as to ensure the united, comprehensive and harmonious leadership of the Party in all aspects and localities and create a general strength. It is necessary to have an overall view to reach the most suitable personnel arrangement, he said, adding that personnel work should be carried out in accordance with the… Read full this story

