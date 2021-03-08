The view of the second plenum of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee held on Monday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The second plenary conference of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee opened in Hà Nội on Monday. During the two-day sitting, the Party Central Committee will discuss the working agenda of the entire tenure, the nomination of candidates for high-ranking positions like the State President, Prime Minister, and National Assembly Chair – as proposed by the Politburo, and several other important issues. In his opening remarks, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng said the session takes place when the country is celebrating the success of the 13th National Party Congress held on January 26-February 2 this year, implementing socio-economic development tasks while combating the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels in the 2021-26 term, which is slated for May. Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng delivered the opening remarks of the second plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa After the 13th National Party Congress, the Politburo has directed the completion and announcement of… Read full this story

13th Party Central Committee convenes second plenum, deliberates nominations for high-ranking positions have 364 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.