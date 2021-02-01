Youths install free electricity meters to needy people

Photo: qdnd.vn PANO – Nearly 500 youths from the Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation installed electricity meters and repaired electrical equipment free of charge to 200 poor households in Ly Nhon commune, Can Gio district, Ho Chi Minh City, on May 31st. They also presented locals with gifts worth a total of VND 150 million, in response to the city’s Youth Month. Since the beginning of this year, the corporation has spent hundreds of millions of VND helping approximately 450 families in the city’s suburban district upgrade their electricity networks and electrical equipment. Translated by Pham Huy

