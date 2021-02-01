Photo: qdnd.vn PANO – Nearly 500 youths from the Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation installed electricity meters and repaired electrical equipment free of charge to 200 poor households in Ly Nhon commune, Can Gio district, Ho Chi Minh City, on May 31st. They also presented locals with gifts worth a total of VND 150 million, in response to the city’s Youth Month. Since the beginning of this year, the corporation has spent hundreds of millions of VND helping approximately 450 families in the city’s suburban district upgrade their electricity networks and electrical equipment. Translated by Pham Huy
- Ikeja Electric meters over 120,000 households
- iPhone 12 might come without free earphones - but will people flock to AirPods?
- Brand Connect Initiative: ETEnergyworld Virtual Summit on Smart Metering - Global experts discuss blueprint for rapid growth
- Pan-India electricity demand to contract by 5-6.0 per cent in FY21 due to local lockdowns: ICRA
- VMC to install 24,000 water meters to ensure 24X7 supply
- Electricity bills: Netas intervene over BEST’s ‘inflated’ charges, disconnection notice
- 'This is a whole new level': Mum installs a giant ELECTRIC clothes line in the roof of her laundry - complete with a heat lamp, fan and LED light
- Tea seller in Madurai uses a part of his earnings to feed people in need amid Covid-19 crisis
- St. Louis Count limits youth sports amid COVID-19 outbreaks
- Shagun dena hai lockdown ka: Divya Dutta on receiving high electricity bill
Youths install free electricity meters to needy people have 227 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.