Young man in Thanh Hóa leads family out of poverty

Trần Mạnh Quý, in Xuân Du Commune, Thanh Hóa Province, has been recognised by the Việt Nam Youth Federation for his contribution to society. — Photo tuoitrethanhhoa.vn THANH HÓA — A young man in central Việt Nam has helped his family escape poverty by chicken breeding and planting peach trees. Trần Mạnh Quý, 32, lives in Xuân Du Commune, Như Thanh, Thanh Hóa Province. His income has hit VNĐ700 million (US$30,300) per year and he has created jobs for 10 local residents with a stable salary of VNĐ5 million each monthly. Born into a farming family in a poor mountainous region, Quý had a tough childhood. After graduating from Hà Nội University of Physical Education and Sports, he worked all kinds of jobs but still could not afford to care for his family. In 2012, he realised the land of his hometown was suitable for growing peaches and learned through newspapers and the internet about how to raise chickens under peach trees. After months of thinking, he decided to leave Hà Nội to return to his hometown to chase his chicken and peaches dream. “To implement this agricultural combined model, I had to borrow VNĐ150 million from relatives and a local bank,” he said. Initially, he only raised 200 chickens and planted… Read full this story

