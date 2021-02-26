Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng during the press conference held after the conclusion of the 13th National Party Congress in Hà Nội on February 1, 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Leaders of many countries, including the US, Russia, France, South Korea, and ASEAN countries, have extended their congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng over his re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in the 13th tenure. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s message says Russia values the personal contribution of the Vietnamese Party leader to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. It expresses his belief that with joint efforts, the two countries will continue to promote bilateral constructive dialogues and effective cooperation in all fields, which meets the interest of the people of both Russia and Việt Nam and contributes to ensuring stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden appreciated the commitments made by General Secretary Trọng to promoting the US-Việt Nam partnership, and expressed his wish to further bolster the bilateral ties. He also welcomed the Vietnamese Party leader’s efforts in fighting corruption and promoting good… Read full this story

World leaders offer congratulations to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's re-election have 300 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.