TOP OF HIS GAME: Việt Nam national team and Thái Sơn Nam’s manager Phạm Minh Giang has taken a giant step towards joining the Việt Nam futsal hall of fame after being nominated by the Futsal Planet Awards as one of the 10 best futsal coaches in the world. Photo vff.org.vn Inner Sanctum: First of all, congratulations on being nominated as one of the 10 best futsal coaches in the world. How do you feel? What does the nomination mean for you and other Vietnamese coaches? I feel wonderful and quite honoured to be nominated. I would like to share the joy with my colleagues and also the fans who have always supported me. It provides major motivation for coaches like myself and others to strive to improve and continue to contribute more to the sport. Inner Sanctum: Being a successful futsal player and coach must mean you have a huge passion for the sport. Can you tell us about the support you receive from your family? I’ve been passionate about futsal since I was a kid, when I skipped school so many times to play. I was still skipping classes in middle school, and even though my parents scolded… Read full this story

Winning ways in the world of futsal have 227 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.