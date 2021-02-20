White sand inspires artist to imagine and create

Visitors at the exhibition Nắm Cát Tha Hương (The White Sand in Exile) at Old Soul art centre at Lê Thanh Nghị Street in Đà Nẵng. Photo facebook Old Soul ĐÀ NẴNG — An art exhibition by Xuân Hạ depicts her life through personal experiences and external materials in her homeland in the central region. Nắm Cát Tha Hương (The White Sand in Exile) is her work exploring the issues of sand exploitation in her hometown in Thăng Bình District in the south-central province of Quảng Nam. She reflects the impact it has on the material and spiritual life of the local residents. Hạ uses glass bottles she has collected that had washed up on shore to create her work. “White sand spreads across the seaside communes. Houses are built on sand. Trees are planted on sand. The tourism industry is built on sand. People’s graveyards are built on sand,” exhibition visitor Thảo Hương said. “I was born in the central region and sand is something that is very familiar in my life. “The exhibition brings emotions and memories of my childhood. I witnessed the river in my homeland drying up in summer because sand turned into cement. I visit my maternal grandparent’s graveyards with white sand and bushes.” The exhibition originates from the culture of people that live… Read full this story

