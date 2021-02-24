Volleyball legend Huệ starts new chapter in storied career

Middle blocker Phạm Thị Kim Huệ seen in her last national tournament in 2016 when her Vietinbank club won the championship title. — Photo laodong.vn Volleyball Despite nearly 20 years of difficulties and challenges in the sport, Phạm Thị Kim Huệ has never felt tired of volleyball. She has just been hired as head coach of Vietinbank, one of the nation’s strongest clubs, ahead of the new season. In her new role, national team legend Huệ has the chance to write a new chapter in her storied career. Brilliant athletic career The 14-year-old girl knew nothing about volleyball when she was at the Military Signal Corps Command’s training course in 1996. Huệ was invited to try out for the club after she impressed scouts with her height of about 1.7m. She immediately found that volleyball suited her better than the track-and-field events she had been training for. Her switch of sport marked a turning point in her life. Two years after that, Huệ first played as a professional player. Three years later, she became the youngest ever skipper of the club at the age of 19. She also captained Vietinbank when she moved there in 2012. In 2002, the core player of the national… Read full this story
