VN’s health ministry details COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, lists priority groups to receive the shots

Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are used in the WHO-led Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative, to which Việt Nam is a recipient country. — AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — With the first COVID-19 vaccine doses slated to arrive in the country later this month, the Vietnamese health ministry has issued its initial vaccination rollout plan, including the priority groups to be given the jabs. The vaccines are from the WHO-led Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative, created mainly to ensure supplies for developing countries. Việt Nam as an eligible recipient is set to receive 30 million doses throughout 2021. The 11 priority groups are identified based on the outbreak situation and given the current limited supply of vaccines in Việt Nam: medical workers; people in the anti-pandemic efforts (COVID-19 prevention and control steering committees of all levels, quarantine facility staff, reporters, etc.); diplomats, customs officers and people working entry and exit procedures; military personnel; public security forces; teachers; elders above 65 years old; essential workers (aviation, transport, tourism staff, utility workers, etc.); people with chronic health issues; people who want to study or work overseas; and people in virus-hit regions. The priority ranking is evaluated based on criteria such as areas where COVID-19 cases are present, areas with… Read full this story

