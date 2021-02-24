VN in talks for 90 million doses of Pfizer, Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister

Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long at Wednesday’s Government meeting in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is in talks with Pfizer for 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2022, along with 60 million doses of Sputnik V from Russia, Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long announced on Wednesday. In a report on COVID-19 vaccine supply to the central Government on Wednesday in Hà Nội, the health chief said Việt Nam currently has four vaccine options. First, as an eligible recipient country under the WHO-led COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX), Việt Nam is set to receive some 30 million doses and the health ministry is “expending negotiation efforts to ensure that 30 million doses can arrive within this year.” The doses from this initiative comprises mostly Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines that can be kept at normal fridge temperature (2-8 degrees Celsius). Second, direct deals with AstraZeneca. Việt Nam’s health ministry is purchasing some 30 million doses via Việt Nam Vaccine JSC in Hà Nội, with expected delivery throughout 2021. The first 117,600 doses in this order were delivered to Việt Nam on Wednesday , and are expected to be administered to frontline medical workers starting in early… Read full this story

