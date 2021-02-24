The “Win-Win-Win” formula of branded residences have proven successful VinSmart smartphones go on sale in the US Won a deep blue Mercedes-Benz , a teardrop story of poor village girl Techcombank leads in CASA rate Vinsmart to start exclusive sale of air purifiers and smart home solutions on Vsmart online The VinBrain team in the US has reached the final round of the Pandemic Response Challenge held by XPRIZE and Cognizant. This competition, which has prize money of $500,000, aims to harness the power of data and artificial intelligence to predict COVID-19 infection rates, and propose Intervention Plans for governments, communities and regional institutions to control COVID-19 Pandemic when reopening the economy. The Pandemic Response Challenge co-organised by XPRIZE and Cognizant was launched in November 2020. Participating teams will develop models based on artificial intelligence to make recommendations to achieve the goal of reopening society safely and limit negative impacts on the economy while minimising the SARS-CoV-2 virus outbreak. Based on the jury’s independent assessment of the AI prediction of the COVID-19 trend and the infection patterns of the participating teams, the jury selected 48 teams from 17 countries for the final round out of a total of 104 teams from 28 countries in… Read full this story

VinBrain reaches final round of global competition "COVID-19 Pandemic Response Challenge" have 279 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.