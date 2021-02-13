Vietnam’s significance conveyed by Samsung

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) met with Lee Jae Yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics. Photo: VNA At last week’s meeting in Hanoi between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae Yong, they were reported to have discussed a rise in investment related to battery and smartphone manufacturing, and Samsung SDI reportedly may announce a plan to build an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Vietnam. Currently, Samsung SDI has no such lines in Vietnam although it has local assembly lines for mobile phone battery assembly and supply to Samsung Electronics Vietnam. Yong also inspected Samsung’s facilities in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen, and Ho Chi Minh City. He said that the business situation for Samsung Vietnam is still facing challenges amid the pandemic. In recent weeks, Vietnam has decided to allow entry for more than 3,000 Samsung engineers and experts in order for the company to operate factories smoothly. According to Yong, if the factories in Vietnam cannot operate as planned, Samsung’s entire global production chain would be disrupted. The invited engineers are also needed for the company’s research and development (R&D) centre, which will be put into operation… Read full this story

