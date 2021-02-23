Vietnamese soprano to pay tribute to Italy in her debut concert

HÀ NỘI – Despite facing many difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese soprano Hiền Nguyễn will have her debut concert in Hà Nội next month. Entitle Yêu (Love), the concert will mark her 15-year professional singing career after she became a student of the Vocal Faculty at the National Academy of Music. Ambassador of Italy in Việt Nam, Antonio Alessandro (left) seen together with soprano Hiền Nguyễn at the press conference taking place at Casa Italia in Hà Nội. “Love is not only about affection between man and woman, it’s about a positive attitude for every single moment of the life that you are living. I just want all people to know how to appreciate all the small joy and happiness that they have,” the singer explained about the title of her concert during a press conference at the Casa Italia restaurant in Hà Nội on Monday. The singer, who spent three years working in Italy, said many of her friends and family were worried about her decision to hold a concert amid the pandemic. “While some of them tried to convince me to change my mind, some say that I am brave. The passion for singing burns in me. I want to be on the stage… Read full this story

