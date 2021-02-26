A swift’s-nest farming place in Kiên Giang Province. — VNS Photo Văn Châu HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s bird-nest exports are expected to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars when the world’s largest market, China, opens up this year. Chinese demand for bird’s nest is growing, but Vietnamese firms need to take new measures to officially export to that country rather than involve in informal border trade, the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development (MARD) said. Đỗ Tú Quân, head of the Việt Nam Swiftlet Farming Association, said Vietnamese exporters hope the two countries would quickly reach agreement and the first order to China could be delivered this quarter. Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến said the industry has been developing rapidly in the country, mostly in the south, but the unofficial border trade has been resulting in low value and profits. There are 20,000 nests farmed in 42 of the country’s 63 provinces and cities with approximately 120 tonnes worth US$450 million harvested annually, according to Tiến. But exports to China account for only 8 per cent. China banned import of bird’s nests of unclear origin from Việt Nam in 2011 following a fake products… Read full this story

Vietnamese salangane nests headed for China have 338 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.