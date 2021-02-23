Vietnamese female CEOs listed among top global business leaders

The achievements of Vietnamese women “steering” large corporations have been recognized internationally. Nguyen Thi Bich Van In early 2021, on its Facebook page, IBM Vietnam for the first time announced the appointment of a female Vietnamese CEO to replace a foreign CEO who had been working for IBM for 25 years. The woman, Pham Thu Diep, is the first IBM’s ‘female general’ in the company’s 25 years of operation in the Vietnamese market. It is now more common to see women managing large corporations in Vietnam such as Mai Kieu Lien, CEO of Vinamilk; Nguyen Thi Nga, president of BRG; Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, CEO of Vietjet; and Le Thi Thu Thuy of VinFast are some of the names. However, becoming a CEO of a foreign invested technology firm is still rare in Vietnam. Before taking the office as CEO of a technology firm, Diep was a high ranking manager with 23 years of experience in the IT field. Starting her career at TRG International, she later held posts at Exact, which provides ERP service and cloud software to clients specializing in accountancy. Diep joined IBM in early 2011 and has had many leadership positions since then. In 2017, a… Read full this story

