Vietnam urges countries to actively contribute to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea

The spokesperson made the remark when replying to several questions from reporters on developments in the East Sea at a regular press conference of the Foreign Ministry held virtually. Commenting on the announcement of French Defence Minister Florence Parly that the country has deployed the SNA Emeraude submarine on a patrol in the East Sea, Hang said maintaining peace, stability, order, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation, the rule of law, and respect for countries’ sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the East Sea in accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982) is the goal, the interest, the responsibility and the wish shared by all countries and the international community. Countries’ activities in the East Sea should contribute to this common goal, she stressed. “As a responsible member of the international community and a member of the 1982 UNCLOS, Vietnam complies to the convention’s stipulations, including regulations regarding maritime and aviation activities in the waters designated in accordance with the convention,” the spokesperson said.

