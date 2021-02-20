Vietnam supports UNCTAD future priorities

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese mission in Geneva extended congratulations to Durant, expressing her belief that she will drive the UNCTAD to new success. Vietnam supports priorities given by Durant in promoting more inclusive and greener international trade through the greater concentration on socio-economic aspects such as social equality, human rights protection, and the sustainability of the environment. The diplomat underscored that Vietnam highly values the role of the UNCTAD in boosting international cooperation and giving multilateral solutions to a series of issues related to trade and development in the past 65 years, especially in completing Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Amid the complicated development of COVID-19 in the world, Vietnam hopes that the UNCTAD will continue supporting developing countries through technical cooperation, capacity improvement and ensuring the equal access and reasonable prices of COVID-19 vaccine as well as other medical bio-products, and support in transforming to digital economy and e-commerce, she said. Vietnam will actively engage in the preparations for the UNCTAD-15, the diplomat said, highlighting that Vietnam is attentive to the session. At the meeting, held only three days after the new UNCTAD leader took office, Durant underlined the… Read full this story

