Vietnam Social Security boosts comprehensive digital transformation

Vietnam Social Security launches VssID app (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) will step up the application of information technology, and carry out digital transformation in a comprehensive manner so as to better serve businesses and people, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The sector is striving to complete criteria and plans related to digital transformation when implementing the Prime Minister’s Decision No.749 on approving the National Digital Transformation Programme until 2025 with a vision to 2030. Attention will be paid to intensifying e-payment, with the target of 50 percent of salary, social insurance allowance and funeral cost receivers in urban areas using non-cash payment. The VSS will also continue expanding e-payment in connection with commercial banks, and working with communication units to step up communication works to improve the business environment and national competitiveness. The priority will be given to supporting people and enterprises in recovering business and production. VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh stressed that Vietnam’s social insurance sector has gained remarkable achievements, making important contributions to the implementation of social progress and equity, ensuring socio-political stability and people’s lives, and promoting sustainable development in the country. In 2020, the sector basically fulfilled assigned… Read full this story

